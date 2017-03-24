Woman faces charges after filming sen...

Woman faces charges after filming senior citizens having sex

An employee from St. Pete nursing home in Florida is in police custody on Wednesday after detectives say she filmed two senior residents having sex without their knowledge or consent and shared the video with her followers on Snapchat in August. The victims, who haven't been identified are an 81-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.

