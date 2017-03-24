Woman faces charges after filming senior citizens having sex
An employee from St. Pete nursing home in Florida is in police custody on Wednesday after detectives say she filmed two senior residents having sex without their knowledge or consent and shared the video with her followers on Snapchat in August. The victims, who haven't been identified are an 81-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|22 hr
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|2
|Gender reassigment
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|1
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar 19
|Hodgechic
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC