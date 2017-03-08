Weekend forecast: Mostly clear skies, warm weather for Grand Prix...
The warm, rain-free weather will continue on Friday and Saturday in Tampa Bay, forecasters said, but showers are expected to make a comeback late Sunday into Monday. That means this weekend's 13th Firestone Grand Prix in downtown St. Petersburg should run smoothly for the most part, with the first two days staying dry and sunny.
