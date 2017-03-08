Weekend forecast: Mostly clear skies,...

Weekend forecast: Mostly clear skies, warm weather for Grand Prix...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The warm, rain-free weather will continue on Friday and Saturday in Tampa Bay, forecasters said, but showers are expected to make a comeback late Sunday into Monday. That means this weekend's 13th Firestone Grand Prix in downtown St. Petersburg should run smoothly for the most part, with the first two days staying dry and sunny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave floriduh Mar 7 CNN is fake news 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay Mar 7 A fish 1
News Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d Mar 7 CNN is fake news 1
coffee (Dec '13) Mar 5 anonymous 227
psychedelics Mar 1 Andros 2
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,... Feb 17 Bob Kodex 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC