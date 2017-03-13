Trigaux: From infrastructure to ScientologyVille, four issues that are now Tampa Bay priorities
The Church of Scientology wants to take the lead in much of downtown Clearwater's core's economic development. [Times file photo] From economy to education to leadership, there are dozens of potential frontburner issues Tampa Bay must confront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Thu
|Victim
|1
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC