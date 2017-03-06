Treasure Island explores selling sewer system to Pinellas County
The city is considering a preliminary offer from Pinellas County to purchase its sewer system, which could mean lower rates for residents. City Manager Reid Silverboard said he has talked with Mark Woodard, Pinellas County administrator, and Mayor Robert Minning has spoken with county Commissioner John Morroni, who expressed an interest in the county taking over Treasure Island's sewage system.
