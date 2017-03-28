The singular, gender-neutral 'they' a...

The singular, gender-neutral 'they' added to the AP Stylebook

19 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Associated Press Stylebook, arguably the foremost arbiter of grammar and word choice in journalism, has added an entry for "they" as a singular, gender-neutral pronoun in its latest edition. "We stress that it's usually possible to write around that," Paula Froke, lead editor for the Associated Press Stylebook, said a blog post on the American Copy Editors Society's website.

