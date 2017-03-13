The Mahaffey presents Saturday Night Fever - The Musical

'Saturday Night Fever - The Musical' will be presented Friday, March 17, 8 p.m., at The Mahaffey, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. The iconic story of Tony Manero, the kid from Brooklyn who wants to dance his way to a better life, is back in an all-new stage production of 'Saturday Night Fever - The Musical.'

