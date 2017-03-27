The Hip Abduction brings tropical Florida vibes to Westcott Theater
Last week, I spent a day in St. Petersburg, Florida, a buzzing nerve center of open-air bars, punchy street art and a giant downtown sundial. Few bands could capture the bright vibrancy of the city like their homegrown band The Hip Abduction, returning to Syracuse next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
