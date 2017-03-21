Tampa man gets seven years in scheme ...

Tampa man gets seven years in scheme to sell stolen social security checks

12 hrs ago

A man who admitted to his role in a scheme to sell almost $3 million in social security checks was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison. "I'm sorry for everybody that I hurt," Anderson said.

