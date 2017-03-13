Tampa Bay Rowdies will brief neighborhood associations about their stadium plans Wednesday night
The St. Petersburg City Council approved a May 2 referendum that would allow voters to decide whether to let the Tampa Bay Rowdies expand historic Al Lang Stadium to 18,000 seats. The Rowdies' goal is to position the franchise to make the jump to Major League Soccer in the coming years.
