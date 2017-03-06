Take a sneak peek into downtown St. Petersburg's new Publix

There's a new Publix in town, and the Tampa Bay Times is getting a first-look before the downtown St. Petersburg store opens to the public on Thursday. You may have noticed the shiny new storefront at First Avenue South and Seventh Street South with historic photos blown up on windows, just a few blocks from the Publix at 250 Third St. S. The new store is 30,000 square feet - smaller than your average Publix, but a 1,000 square feet bigger than the store nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.