Taco Bus food truck shut down
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - More problems for Tampa Bay's troubled Taco Bus chain with state health inspectors shutting down yet another location after discovering major health code violations that could make customers sick. An inspector with the Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants visited the Taco Bus location on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg on February 28th, uncovering 34 food safety violations and prompting the temporary closure of the establishment's trailer kitchen.
