A production of 'Voodoo Macbeth' directed by Bob Devin Jones will run April 7-23 at The [email protected] , 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. This unique Shakespearean event celebrates the legacy of Shakespeare and honors the legendary 1936 Orson Welles' production created in Harlem with an all African American cast.

