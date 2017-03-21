St. Petersburg 17-year-old struck by ...

St. Petersburg 17-year-old struck by car Monday has died

A 17-year-old teen who was struck by a car on Monday morning has died of her injuries, according to St. Petersburg police. The incident took place at 7:07 a.m. Alina Marie Perez was struck by a red Buick Rendezvous on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 55th Avenue N, police said.

