St. Pete man dies in motorcycle crash

14 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A St. Petersburg man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle crashed in the 1400 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast, according to police. The St. Petersburg Police Department said that Andrew Bang, 34, was thrown from his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it struck the south curb on 62nd Avenue.

