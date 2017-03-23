Smart growth - Mixed-use developments bring Main Street to doorsteps
From the balcony of his upscale condominium unit at Victoria Place in Dunedin, Tony Bacon enjoys a grand view of the Intracoastal Waterway, Edgewater Park and the city marina. He can also see vehicles snake their way along Edgewater Drive and hear pedestrians visiting the shops below him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Tue
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Tue
|USA lady
|3
|Gender reassigment
|Tue
|USA lady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC