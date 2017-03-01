Signing Day celebrated at Pinellas Technical College
Pinellas Technical College hosted its inaugural National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Feb. 16 on the St. Petersburg and Clearwater campuses. More than 100 Pinellas County high school seniors participated in the nationwide event and signed a letter of intent to enroll in a career technical training program at Pinellas Technical College.
