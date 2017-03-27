Shell Key brushfire may have started with careless camper, deputies say

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of a brush fire that swept across more than an acre of wooded land on the south side of Shell Key Preserve on Tuesday. The fire was reported about 12:50 p.m. Firefighters from Hillsborough County, Lealman, St. Pete Beach, Tampa and St. Petersburg spent nearly three hours trying to contain the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.