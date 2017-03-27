Shell Key brushfire may have started ...

Shell Key brushfire may have started with careless camper, deputies say

14 hrs ago

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of a brush fire that swept across more than an acre of wooded land on the south side of Shell Key Preserve on Tuesday. The fire was reported about 12:50 p.m. Firefighters from Hillsborough County, Lealman, St. Pete Beach, Tampa and St. Petersburg spent nearly three hours trying to contain the blaze.

