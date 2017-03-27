Shell Key brushfire may have started with careless camper, deputies say
Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of a brush fire that swept across more than an acre of wooded land on the south side of Shell Key Preserve on Tuesday. The fire was reported about 12:50 p.m. Firefighters from Hillsborough County, Lealman, St. Pete Beach, Tampa and St. Petersburg spent nearly three hours trying to contain the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mon
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 24
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC