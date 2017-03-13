Search continues for missing student and crewman
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri updates the media with the latest information on a search and rescue mission to find a student and a crewman who jumped from a vessel anchored near the north end of Shell Key March 14 and were swept away by the current into the Gulf of Mexico. ST. PETE BEACH - A search and rescue mission continued Wednesday night to try to find two men who jumped from a vessel anchored near the north end of Shell Key Tuesday evening and were last seen caught in the current and headed out into the Gulf of Mexico.
