Russian scientists and Chinese business collaboration development
IMAGE: SPbPU signed an agreement with Chinese companies Inner Mongolia Carbon Valley Technology Co. with participation of Suzhou Dade Carbon Nanotechnology Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|18 hr
|anonymous
|228
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC