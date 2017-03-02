Rowdies get key decision from St. Pet...

Rowdies get key decision from St. Pete City Council in quest to go pro

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Voters will now get to decide whether St. Petersburg can negotiate a long-term agreement with Tampa Bay Rowdies owner Bill Edwards to lease Al Lang Stadium, after City Council voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with a special election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
psychedelics Wed Andros 2
News Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13) Feb 27 Many Pharted There 8
Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,... Feb 17 Bob Kodex 1
Help! Are there any good places to rent? Feb 15 Ronnie 3
Leave floriduh Feb 13 Yup 2
News Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07) Feb 9 Happy Phart 5
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) Feb 6 Cape Oral 18
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC