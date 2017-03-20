Rocks add color and excitement to St....
Teia Moran gazed down through her thick-rimmed glasses and slathered another blob of teal paint onto her rock. It mixed with the blueish smear already drying under the sun and sky landscape she'd finished earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Sun
|Hodgechic
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Sat
|anonymous
|228
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC