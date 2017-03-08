RealTime Racing Acura NSX GT3 Earns Pair of Top 10s in 2017 Debut Race Report
The Acura NSX GT3s of RealTime Racing debuted in solid fashion this weekend, earning a pair of top-10 finishes as the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge season opened at St. Petersburg, Florida with a pair of events. The weekend was a study in perseverance for both Ryan Eversley and Peter Kox as both drivers battled through misfortune that prevented their weekends from being resounding successes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC