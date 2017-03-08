RealTime Racing Acura NSX GT3 Earns P...

RealTime Racing Acura NSX GT3 Earns Pair of Top 10s in 2017 Debut Race Report

The Acura NSX GT3s of RealTime Racing debuted in solid fashion this weekend, earning a pair of top-10 finishes as the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge season opened at St. Petersburg, Florida with a pair of events. The weekend was a study in perseverance for both Ryan Eversley and Peter Kox as both drivers battled through misfortune that prevented their weekends from being resounding successes.

