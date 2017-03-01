R.Ferri Motorsport Racing with Ferrari Ready For 2017 Pirelli World...
R.Ferri Motorsport RACING WITH FERRARI Ready For 2017 Pirelli World Challenge GT Series with young driver Alex Riberas at the wheel With an impressive 2nd place overall finish including three wins and seven podiums, Toronto-based R.Ferri Motorsport RACING WITH FERRARI left a big impression in the 2015 season of the Pirelli World Challenge competition. Starting next weekend on the Streets of St. Petersburg, FL, the team will look to build on a strong 2015 GT effort as R.Ferri Motorsport RACING WITH FERRARI returns to the highly competitive sprint racing category in 2017 with Alex Riberas piloting the new No.
