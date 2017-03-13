Predicting Yankees' Opening Day roster halfway through Grapefruit League
The Yankees began their spring training roster trimming this week by making 11 cuts on Sunday and three more on Monday . The reductions have their roster down to 53 players ... 24 pitchers, 16 infielders, eight outfielders, four catchers and one designated hitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC