Police: Drunk man pushed horse in face in St. Petersburg

A 21-year-old Maryland man pushed a police horse in downtown St. Petersburg on March 18, according to an arrest report. Alexander Luke Fahmy was kicked out of Yard of Ale on First Avenue N about 1:45 a.m. He pushed a bar security guard and took a "fighting stance," an officer wrote.

