Pinellas detectives investigating inmate's death

Pinellas County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of an inmate who collapsed while sitting in his wheel chair March 30 at the Pinellas County Jail and died shortly after his arrival to Northside Hospital. According to investigators assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit, inmate Cheler Destra, 37 collapsed in his wheel chair upon returning to his assigned housing area at the Pinellas County Jail's North Division Healthcare housing area about 10:59 a.m. Detectives say Destra had visited the health care clinic and collapsed immediately upon his return to his assigned housing area.

