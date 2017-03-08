Pinellas begins 2017 with jump in unemployment
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Pinellas County was 4.8 percent for January - up from 4.2 percent in December and 4.6 percent in January 2016, according to the report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released March 13. The same trend continued for the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area, with unemployment climbing from 4.5 percent in December to 5.1 percent in January, which is an increase from January 2016 with unemployment coming in at 4.8 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC