Pilot uninjured after plane skids off runway at Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg
A pilot was not injured when her single engine aircraft skidded off the runway at Albert Whitted Airport on March 9, 2017. [St. Petersburg Fire Rescue] A pilot was not injured Thursday afternoon when her single engine aircraft skidded off the runway at Albert Whitted Airport.
