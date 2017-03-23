PARC $5 unclaimed cothing sale this w...

PARC $5 unclaimed cothing sale this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - PARC, a non-profit that helps people with special needs, is holding an unclaimed clothing sale where everything is $5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08) 2 hr CJ_McLain 61
coffee (Dec '13) Fri anonymous 229
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) Mar 22 Awful 6
Leave floriduh Mar 21 USA lady 4
psychedelics Mar 21 USA lady 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay Mar 21 USA lady 2
Gender reassigment Mar 21 USA lady 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC