Opening a connection to our past
On the eastern outskirts of Hernando County, a few miles east of 75, about a half mile south of 50, down a limerock road stands a small general store and post office whose history is connected to several early industries of Florida: timber, turpentine, the railroad and agricultural development. Proprietors Eric and Donna Burkes, who also operate a sign production business, rebuilt the structure in 2016 as a way to attract customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC