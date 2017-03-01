North Carolina man killed after walking into path of truck in St. Petersburg
A North Carolina man was killed late Thursday after he was hit by a truck on Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Feb 15
|Ronnie
|3
|Leave floriduh
|Feb 13
|Yup
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|Feb 6
|Cape Oral
|18
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC