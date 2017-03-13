Next 25 Articles

After successfully pulling off her publicity stunt by supposedly fundraising for damaged Jewish cemeteries, Linda Sarsour helpfully demonstrated that sheA s still an anti-Semite. Responding Monday to critics of the Palestine plank in a platform devoted to women's rights, Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour, an organizer of January's Women's March on Washington who also helped plan the Women's Strike, came forth with a harsh message: feminism and Zionism simply don't go together.

