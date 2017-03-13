News 40 mins ago 1:41 p.m.Armed and female: More women are carrying guns
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Mary Shirley, 66, says she was watching television one morning when she heard someone breaking in through the front window of her home .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|anonymous
|228
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 7
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Mar 7
|CNN is fake news
|1
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC