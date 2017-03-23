News 17 mins ago 3:39 p.m.Largo man arrested for punch that critically injured USF student
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A Largo man was arrested Thursday for allegedly punching a University of South Florida student during St. Patrick's Day festivities and sending him to the hospital with a severe head injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Wed
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Tue
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Tue
|USA lady
|3
|Gender reassigment
|Tue
|USA lady
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Mar 16
|Owner
|313
|FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa...
|Mar 16
|Victim
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC