Neighborhood turning to cameras to try and catch crooks Read Story Jonathan Petramala
The women don't want to be identified because they believe the Riviera Bay area in north St. Petersburg is being targeted by thieves. Porch pirates and punks who go car to car hoping for an easy score.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for personal loan of $5000? (Jul '13)
|Mon
|jessica
|27
|Sex offenders, predators find room at Friendly ... (Nov '08)
|Mar 25
|CJ_McLain
|61
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 24
|anonymous
|229
|New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14)
|Mar 22
|Awful
|6
|Leave floriduh
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|4
|psychedelics
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Mar 21
|USA lady
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC