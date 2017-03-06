Mike Deeson, longtime WTSP watchdog reporter, retiring
After 35 years of holding Tampa Bay area public officials accountable, 10News WTSP reporter Mike Deeson abruptly retired on Monday. The area's longest-tenured street reporter on local TV wrote on Facebook that he didn't want a long goodbye tour and "would rather rip off the bandage and go forward with my decision immediately."
