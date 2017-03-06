Meet the Artist: Tara Radosevich
Ever since she was able to hold a crayon, Tara Radosevich has fostered a love of the arts. She also has always been drawn to animals - especially horses - and images of the American West, such as cowboys and Native Americans, despite growing up in St. Petersburg, just miles from the beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Sun
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
|Help! Are there any good places to rent?
|Feb 15
|Ronnie
|3
|Leave floriduh
|Feb 13
|Yup
|2
|Strange & Unusual - Florida Suburb Prepares For... (Mar '07)
|Feb 9
|Happy Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC