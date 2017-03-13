Man on bicycle shot during argument

Man on bicycle shot during argument

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

St. Petersburg, Fla. -- A man in his 50s shot a man in his 40s following an argument at the Wawa on 22nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be... 17 hr Hodgechic 1
coffee (Dec '13) Sat anonymous 228
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Mar 16 Owner 313
News FTC pinpoints how much fraud hit Florida, Tampa... Mar 16 Victim 1
Leave floriduh Mar 7 CNN is fake news 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay Mar 7 A fish 1
News Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d Mar 7 CNN is fake news 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC