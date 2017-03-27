Longest Table event to benefit WUSF Public Media
WUSF's The Longest Table will take place Thursday, April 6, 5:30 p.m., at Straub Park, Bay Shore Drive Northeast, between the Museum of Fine Art, 255 Beach Drive NE, and the Vinoy Renaissance, 501 Fifth Ave. NE. in St. Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
