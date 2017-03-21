Le Cygne Comes to Manhattan Rep
Le Cygne is a dark, mythical tale of Federico Rey, a criminal drug lord in a fictional town called Santo Libertad, and his loving daughter, Swanhild who learns about the true nature of her father's criminal empire and then, ultimately, saves his soul. The cast of Le Cygne features: Mark Brystowski, Marjorie Conn, Rachel Gold man, Ashley Taylor Greaves, Kevin Hobaichan, Gustavo Pace, Ken Straus , Lisa Walker, and Ken Wolf.
