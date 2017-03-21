Le Cygne Comes to Manhattan Rep

Le Cygne Comes to Manhattan Rep

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Le Cygne is a dark, mythical tale of Federico Rey, a criminal drug lord in a fictional town called Santo Libertad, and his loving daughter, Swanhild who learns about the true nature of her father's criminal empire and then, ultimately, saves his soul. The cast of Le Cygne features: Mark Brystowski, Marjorie Conn, Rachel Gold man, Ashley Taylor Greaves, Kevin Hobaichan, Gustavo Pace, Ken Straus , Lisa Walker, and Ken Wolf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave floriduh 17 hr USA lady 4
New Pinellas County Arrests (Feb '14) 19 hr USA lady 5
psychedelics 19 hr USA lady 3
Please help destroy Tampa Bay 19 hr USA lady 2
Gender reassigment 19 hr USA lady 1
News New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be... Mar 19 Hodgechic 1
coffee (Dec '13) Mar 18 anonymous 228
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC