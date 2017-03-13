Lawsuit: WellCare delays Medicare, Medicaid reimbursement to hospital chain to hike profits
Managed-care provider WellCare Health Plans is accused in a lawsuit filed this month of delaying Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to Kindred Hospitals East in order to invest that money and so earn a fatter profit. The suit was filed March 6 by the long-term, acute care hospital chain, which operates Kindred Hospital Bay Area in Tampa and St. Petersburg and Kindred Hospital Central Tampa, in addition to numerous other facilities in Florida, Kentucky and New Jersey.
