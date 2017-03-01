Judge finds Jonchuck competent to stand trial in death of 5-year-old daughter Phoebe
John Jonchuck has been found competent to stand trial for dropping his 5-year-old daughter off the Dick Misener bridge, Pinellas County circuit judge Joseph Bulone decided Friday morning. The ruling comes after state mental health doctors determined Jonchuck, 27, was ready to stand trial in January.
