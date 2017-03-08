Judge bars Nation Tax Service, owner of tax prep stores in Tampa, St. Pete from filing returns
Jason P. Stinson's company, Nation Tax Services, operated 12 stores in four states, including three in Tampa Bay. The company filed 14,000 tax returns since about 2012, collecting up to $1.6 million in fees from mostly poor and unsophisticated clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave floriduh
|Tue
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Please help destroy Tampa Bay
|Tue
|A fish
|1
|Gas station skimmers found in Pinellas d
|Tue
|CNN is fake news
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Mar 5
|anonymous
|227
|psychedelics
|Mar 1
|Andros
|2
|Gator bait: Fleeing suspect busted by alligator (May '13)
|Feb 27
|Many Pharted There
|8
|Wanted nice mobile home in reasonable 55+ mhp ,...
|Feb 17
|Bob Kodex
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC