Jannus Live welcomes Badfish March 10
Badfish, a tribute to Sublime, will bring their Slow Ride Tour to the Tampa Bay area, for a performance on Friday, March 10, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Over the past 15 years, Pat Downes, Scott Begin and Joel Hanks, collectively known as Badfish, have traversed borders, adopted friends, cruised highways, popped tires, loitered in parking lots, stormed clubs, blazed festivals and raised the decibel level across their broad tour terrain.
