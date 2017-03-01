Here is what you did not know about a PSC investigation into Peoples Gas
The Florida Public Service Commission crowed last May that its employees "first identified" numerous safety violations by Peoples Gas as it issued its largest fine ever - $3 million - against the utility. The big fine seemed to offer a counterpoint to criticism that the PSC is too cozy with the utilities it regulates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
