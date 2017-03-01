Great-Day-TB 37 mins ago 1:08 p.m.Weight Loss with The Florida Spine Institute.

With the everyday stress we all experience with work, family and always being connected online, what is this doing to your health? Do you feel overwhelmed, exhausted and have to take pain medications? If so, there is something you can do. Florida Spine Institute is one of the leading and most trusted medical facilities in the Tampa Bay area that specializes in treating the causes of spine and joint pain as well as a total health and wellness program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.