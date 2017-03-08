Georgia woman dies after St. Petersburg crash

Melba Stultz, 64, of Conyers, Ga., was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic east on 38th Avenue N and began to make a left turn onto a northbound I-275 on-ramp while a Ford van was traveling west on 38th just after 7 p.m. The van, driven by Anthony Vargas, 51, of Pinellas Park, "made contact with the right passenger side of the Chevrolet," according a St. Petersburg Police release.

