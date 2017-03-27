Found ready to stand trial, the case ...

Found ready to stand trial, the case of John Jonchuck moves forward

22 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

John Jonchuck is accused of throwing his daughter, Phoebe, off the Dick Misener Bridge in 2015. [Pinellas County Sheriff's Office] The case of the man charged with throwing his 5-year-old daughter off the Dick Misener bridge is moving forward three weeks after a judge ruled John Jonchuck is ready to stand trial.

St. Petersburg, FL

