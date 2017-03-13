Fight over doughnuts leads to shooting death in Florida One man is...
One man is dead and a sheriff's deputy is injured after a standoff that all started with an argument about doughnuts, police said. Pinellas County deputies were called to a home in St. Petersburg on Wednesday after an argument broke out between a Jeffrey Falsey, 24, and his mother, police said.
