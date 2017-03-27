Ferg's gets exemption to serve alcohol Sunday morning for Opening Day Read Story Beau Zimmer

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - For the 20th straight season, St. Petersburg's iconic "Ferg's Sports Bar" across from Tropicana Field will be home to fans ahead of Sunday's first game of the season against the New York Yankees. This year's Opening Day is unique in that the Rays and Yankees will be opening up the season for all of Major League Baseball with the very first game in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.